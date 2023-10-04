Two arrested for human smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) An anti-human trafficking circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out an

operation against individuals involved in human smuggling and arrested two accused.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Riaz Khan,

Assistant Director Rizwan Naeem conducted a raid and arrested Khan Baig and Muhammad Afzal

involved in human smuggling.

The accused were collecting substantial amount for sending people to countries

like Canada on fake visas.

Counterfeit visas and other fake documents were seized from the accused.