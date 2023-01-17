Two arrested for hurling threats to mother in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested delinquent two real sons for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill their mother here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested delinquent two real sons for subjecting torture and hurling threats to kill their mother here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

The victim woman appeared before City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari and told that her sons Gulfraz and Shamrez threatened her with dire consequences for not giving her money.

Dhamyal police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused.

The accused who violates the sanctity of relationships will definitely be punished.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that violence against women will not be tolerated and added islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, and love parents.