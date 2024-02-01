Two arrested for illegal currency exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two

accused involved in illegal Currency exchange and Hawala transactions.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, operations are underway against

individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and the FIA apprehended Orangzeb and Shahid

Habib from Shah Alm Market and Moulan Shoukat Ali Road.

The agency officials also recovered Rs 1.8 million, laptops and mobile phones besides documents

related to hawala transactions.

Separate cases have been registered besides starting investigation.