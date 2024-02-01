Two Arrested For Illegal Currency Exchange
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested two
accused involved in illegal Currency exchange and Hawala transactions.
According to a spokesperson for the agency, operations are underway against
individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and the FIA apprehended Orangzeb and Shahid
Habib from Shah Alm Market and Moulan Shoukat Ali Road.
The agency officials also recovered Rs 1.8 million, laptops and mobile phones besides documents
related to hawala transactions.
Separate cases have been registered besides starting investigation.
