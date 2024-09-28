Two arrested for illegal petrol sale

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Civil Defence Department sealed two illegal sale points of petrol while two persons involved in the business were taken into custody.

A team, headed by senior official Naveed Khan, conducted raids at illegal sale points of petrol in different localities of the city and sealed two shops in Lakar Mandi and Bohar Gate.

On the recommendations of the Civil Defence Department, the police have registered cases against Sharjeel and Rafiq.