Two Arrested For Illegal Weapons In Chapri
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for possession of illegal firearms during an operation in Mianwali.
According to the police, Mohammad Faheem and Kaleemullah Saknoy Nasriwala were arrested by the team headed by Sub-Inspector Imran Khan of Chhapri police station.
The arrests were made following instructions from DPO Mianwali Matiullah Khan to crack down on illegal weapons.
During the operation, officers recovered two 30-bore pistols from the suspects.
Separate cases have been registered against both accused at the Chapri Police Station.
