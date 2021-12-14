Two arrested for impersonating police officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Chowk Sarwer Shaheed Police claimed to have arrested two persons who were allegedly impersonating the senior Police officials and looting the citizens with double hands.

According to police sources, On receiving many complaints by the citizens, police raided on a tip-off on early Tuesday and caught two fake police officials by red handed in Chowk Sarwer Police limits.

The two impostors were Identified as Ahmed Shadique and Muhammad Ehtashaam. Police also claimed to recover fake police Van, fake police service cards, countless sims, mobile phones and looted money Rs.1.56 million from their possessions.