Two Arrested For Inflicting Physical Torture Over Step-mother

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested two step-sons for torturing and hurling threats to kill step-mother here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Dhamyal police had arrested the accused who were identified as Faizan and Zeeshan.

Moreover, the Police had registered the case on victim's complaint against both accused as further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, the medical process of the affected woman had been completed.

SP Saddar said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused.

The violence against women will not be tolerated, he added.

"islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, love to parents," he remarked.

