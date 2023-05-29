UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Involvement In Robberies, Drugs Delivery

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested two of a robbers gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Shahab and Asif.

The arrested were also involved in providing arms on rent to robbers for street crimes.

They also revealed their involvement in drugs delivery on a daily basis from Balochistan to Karachi.

Arrested confessed to committing more than 30 robberies in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton and other areas during which they snatched 50 mobile phones and cash Rs. 0.1 million. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested along with recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

