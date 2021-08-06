Two arrested for involvement in terrorism, spying for enemy country agency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Two accused of banned nationalist organization were arrested over charges of terrorism and spying for enemy country's agency in an operation jointly conducted by police and an intelligence agency.

Accused identified as Nadeem Ali alias Rooplo son of Khair Muhammad Mugheri and Waseem Ali Aarejo son of Sikandar Aarejo were arrested from Meera Naka Shershah while two hand grenades and CDs on anti-state based literature were also recovered from their possession during the operation, according to a SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari.

The accused were involved in conducting recce of LEA officers' and spying for enemy agency. They were also promoting anti-state propaganda on social media, brainwashing people for carrying out terrorist activities, facilitating terrorists, and planning of terrorist activities.

Cases had been registered against both arrested and relevant authorities had expanded the scope of interrogation.