UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Involvement In Terrorism, Spying For Enemy Country Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Two arrested for involvement in terrorism, spying for enemy country agency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Two accused of banned nationalist organization were arrested over charges of terrorism and spying for enemy country's agency in an operation jointly conducted by police and an intelligence agency.

Accused identified as Nadeem Ali alias Rooplo son of Khair Muhammad Mugheri and Waseem Ali Aarejo son of Sikandar Aarejo were arrested from Meera Naka Shershah while two hand grenades and CDs on anti-state based literature were also recovered from their possession during the operation, according to a SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari.

The accused were involved in conducting recce of LEA officers' and spying for enemy agency. They were also promoting anti-state propaganda on social media, brainwashing people for carrying out terrorist activities, facilitating terrorists, and planning of terrorist activities.

Cases had been registered against both arrested and relevant authorities had expanded the scope of interrogation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Meera Social Media From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

1 hour ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

2 hours ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

2 hours ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.