Two arrested for killing girl in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man along with his accomplice for killing his niece over a marriage dispute.

A police spokesman said Muhammad Shehbaz of Chak No353-GB killed his niece Naul Shehzadi, 22, and threw the body into a canal.

In an initial interrogation, the police arrested Shehbaz with accompliceMuhammad Nasir who confessed the crime.