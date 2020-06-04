UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Killing Girl In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man along with his accomplice for killing his niece over a marriage dispute.

A police spokesman said Muhammad Shehbaz of Chak No353-GB killed his niece Naul Shehzadi, 22, and threw the body into a canal.

In an initial interrogation, the police arrested Shehbaz with accompliceMuhammad Nasir who confessed the crime.

