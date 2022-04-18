UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Making Videos Viral

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Cyber Crime Wing FIA on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for making objectionable videos viral on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Cyber Crime Wing FIA on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for making objectionable videos viral on social media.

A spokesman for the FIA Faisalabad said the accused, Ubair-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ahsan of Sargodha, made the videos of children.

On a complaint, Cyber Crime Wing conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The FIA team also recovered videos and other material from the accused while further investigation wasunderway, the spokesman added.

