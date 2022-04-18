Two Arrested For Making Videos Viral
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 07:25 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Cyber Crime Wing FIA on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for making objectionable videos viral on social media.
A spokesman for the FIA Faisalabad said the accused, Ubair-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ahsan of Sargodha, made the videos of children.
On a complaint, Cyber Crime Wing conducted a raid and arrested the accused.
The FIA team also recovered videos and other material from the accused while further investigation wasunderway, the spokesman added.