Two Arrested For Molesting, Filming Minor In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock

Police in Attock on Wednesday apprehended two suspects for allegedly molesting and filming a naked grade 9 student in Turap village

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Police in Attock on Wednesday apprehended two suspects for allegedly molesting and filming a naked grade 9 student in Turap village.

According to police sources, the victim, Muhammad Shahzaib, was reportedly accosted by Ibrar Ahmed and another man, who took him to nearby woods at gunpoint.

A medical examination confirmed the assault, leading Injra Police to register a case and arrest the suspects.

