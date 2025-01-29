Two Arrested For Molesting, Filming Minor In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Police in Attock on Wednesday apprehended two suspects for allegedly molesting and filming a naked grade 9 student in Turap village.
According to police sources, the victim, Muhammad Shahzaib, was reportedly accosted by Ibrar Ahmed and another man, who took him to nearby woods at gunpoint.
A medical examination confirmed the assault, leading Injra Police to register a case and arrest the suspects.
