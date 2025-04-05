Open Menu

Two Arrested For One-wheeling

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Two arrested for one-wheeling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Sargodha Police arrested two young men for one-wheeling and dangerous driving on University Road on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, SHO Cantt Inspector Mubashir Maqsood Sandhu and his team apprehended Ali Sher and Hamza for performing dangerous stunts on University Road. Cases were registered against them.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said, “Those who risk others' lives by one-wheeling deserve no leniency.”

