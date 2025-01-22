Open Menu

Two Arrested For Online Gambling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Two arrested for online gambling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Bani Police of Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested two accused playing online gambling with stake money.

According to a police spokesman, the accused Sajid and Naeem were playing online gambling through Bet Pro app.,

Besides the stake amount of Rs 6,500, two mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.

