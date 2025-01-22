Two arrested for online gambling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Bani Police of Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested two accused playing online gambling with stake money.

According to a police spokesman, the accused Sajid and Naeem were playing online gambling through Bet Pro app.,

Besides the stake amount of Rs 6,500, two mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.