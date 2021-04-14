UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Overcharging In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:24 PM

The district administration has arrested two shopkeepers and registered cases against them for overcharging, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has arrested two shopkeepers and registered cases against them for overcharging, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the district administration said that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool took immediate notice of consumers' complaints regarding overcharging for sugar in Aminpur Bungalow.

The AC checked Anwar Mansoor grocery store and Talha Zaheer grocery store and found that shopkeepers were selling sugar at more than Rs 85 per kilogram. The AC got registered cases against them and sent them behind bars.

