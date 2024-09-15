Two Arrested For Overpricing Essentials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 456 locations and got arrested two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Sunday that cases have been registered and two shops have been sealed for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 700,000 have been imposed for 149 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.
Meanwhile, the DC issued directives for the comprehensive cleaning of all pedestrian bridges across the city to enhance urban cleanliness and ensure a better environment for residents.
DC Musa Raza instructed both the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to carry out these cleaning efforts to ensure that all pedestrian bridges are consistently maintained in a clean and hygienic state. The district administration and LWMC are tasked with guaranteeing the cleanliness of these bridges. The DC emphasized that no litter or waste should be present on the bridges, highlighting the need for meticulous maintenance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA decorates Lahore with lights, models for Eid Milad-un-Nabi35 seconds ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)20 minutes ago
-
35 new dengue cases reported on Sunday31 minutes ago
-
One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar50 minutes ago
-
Polio drive success: over 98% of ICT children vaccinated50 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 237,300 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
Unidentified body found51 minutes ago
-
Police nab two dacoits with fake ID51 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in mishap1 hour ago
-
55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district1 hour ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program1 hour ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani1 hour ago