Two arrested for packing fake engine oil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district administration on Wednesday arrested two people for packing fake engine oil and seized packing materials during the ongoing crackdown against adulteration.

According to the district administration, the relevant team conducted raids on GT Road Chughalpura, where two people were found packing counterfeit engine oil in the renowned brand’s packaging material, and the warehouse was sealed.

A large quantity of counterfeit motor oil, estimated at 10,000 liters, intended for distribution across the region was also seized, along with packing materials including empty gallons, stickers, and packaging machinery used in the illicit production process.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that legal action would be taken against those arrested.