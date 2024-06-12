Two Arrested For Packing Fake Engine Oil
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district administration on Wednesday arrested two people for packing fake engine oil and seized packing materials during the ongoing crackdown against adulteration.
According to the district administration, the relevant team conducted raids on GT Road Chughalpura, where two people were found packing counterfeit engine oil in the renowned brand’s packaging material, and the warehouse was sealed.
A large quantity of counterfeit motor oil, estimated at 10,000 liters, intended for distribution across the region was also seized, along with packing materials including empty gallons, stickers, and packaging machinery used in the illicit production process.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that legal action would be taken against those arrested.
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies in road mishap10 seconds ago
-
National hockey players meet DC13 seconds ago
-
Youth dies in dumper-bike collision17 seconds ago
-
Edu ministery introduces evening shifts to address enrolment challenges20 minutes ago
-
667kg polythene plastic bags seized20 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations22 minutes ago
-
Committee recommends closure, merger of some govt entities; contributory pension for new employees40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 1014 kg drugs concealed in Pasni for smuggling1 hour ago
-
DPO directs for crackdown on excessive fines, prioritize traffic management for Eid1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz lauds Finland’s support for UNSC non-permanent membership1 hour ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four1 hour ago
-
MCL closed down 66 unauthorized cattle sales points1 hour ago