Two arrested for packing fake mobil oil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested two persons for allegedly packing fake Mobil oil in renowned brand here in Shoaba Bazaar on Tuesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Adil Wasim during raid also took into possession 2000 liters of fake Mobil oil and other material including packing material, stickers, empty gallons and packing machinery.

The godown was also sealed.

Further investigation was in progress and more raids will be conducted in light of information obtained from the arrested accused.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed all administrative officers for conducting crackdown on fake Mobil oil in their areas of jurisdiction and no leniency should be shown to anyone in that regard.