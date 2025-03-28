Two arrested for Parchi gambling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday arrested suspects who robbed citizens through Parchi Jua (gambling) by luring them with prizes.

The arrested accused include Faisal and Adil, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Two books of Parchis, a sum of Rs 1,300 and a mobile phone were recovered from accused Faisal, while accused Adil was also held with two books of Parchis, an amount of Rs 700 and a mobile phone.