Two Arrested For Posting Weapon Pictures On Facebook, Selling Kites

Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Two arrested for posting weapon pictures on Facebook, selling kites

The police have arrested two accused, one for uploading pictures and videos displaying weapons on his Facebook account and another for selling kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two accused, one for uploading pictures and videos displaying weapons on his Facebook account and another for selling kites.

According to a police spokesman, an accused namely Hussain Abbas used to upload pictures and videos displaying weapons on his Facebook account. He was doing this to spread fear in the hearts of people on the social media app, he added.

"The aim of such activities is to create a culture of fear and superiority on social media," said the spokesman.

"They wanted to show their power but the state's law is superior to all," he added.

He informed that police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

He said, in another raid, Sadiqabad police held a kite seller namely Khurram Shahzad and recovered 80 kites and nine kite flying string rolls from his possession.

Separate cases had been registered against both the accused while further investigation were underway, he added.

