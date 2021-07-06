UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Two arrested for power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Two people were arrested for pilfering electricity through meter tempering in the district.

According to the police, on a report of Gepco, officials of Sadar and Phalor police stationsconducted raids in Pakki Kotli, Chowinda and arrested Tahir Ali and Eid Maseeh.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

