SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Two accused were arrested for pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines in the district.

According to police, on a report of sub-division officer Gepco, Haji Pura Police raidedand arrested Amjad Javed and Naveed for pilfering electricity.

Police had registered cases and started investigation.