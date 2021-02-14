UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Two arrested for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Ahsan and Umar for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Business Rawalpindi Gas From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

36 minutes ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

2 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

4 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.