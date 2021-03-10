Two arrested for running illegal LPG agencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Morgah police netted Nawaz Ayaz and Muhammad Basit for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.