Two arrested for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Saturday conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, the Gungmandi police netted Sohail Ahmed and Zahid Khan for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered separate cases against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue its operation against the violators of rules and added that illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Rawal warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.