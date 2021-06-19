UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Two arrested for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Saturday conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, the Gungmandi police netted Sohail Ahmed and Zahid Khan for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered separate cases against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue its operation against the violators of rules and added that illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Rawal warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Business Rawalpindi Sohail Ahmed Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ebrahim Raisi on winning ..

11 minutes ago

UAE will remain staunch supporter, financier for r ..

56 minutes ago

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

2 hours ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.