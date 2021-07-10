Two Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agency
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies Saturday conducted raids and arrested two accused.
According to a spokesman, Ratta Amral police netted Nazakat and Gul Aslam for operating illegal LPG agency.
The police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered a case against both the accused, he added.
He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.