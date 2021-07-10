UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agency

Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:59 PM

Two arrested for running illegal LPG agency

The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies Saturday conducted raids and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies Saturday conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a spokesman, Ratta Amral police netted Nazakat and Gul Aslam for operating illegal LPG agency.

The police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered a case against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

More Stories From Pakistan

