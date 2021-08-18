UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Zaman Khan and Saeed Rasool for operating illegal LPG agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered a case against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

