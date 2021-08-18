Two arrested for running illegal LPG agency

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Zaman Khan and Saeed Rasool for operating illegal LPG agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and other items from their possession and registered a case against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.