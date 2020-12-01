UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Running Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Two arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Sadiqabad police netted Iftikhar Ali for operating illegal LPG agencies and another accused namely Muhammad Khalid for running an illegal petrol agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

