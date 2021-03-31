Two arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Ratta Amral police netted Abdul Wahab for operating an illegal LPG agency.

In another raid, an accused namely Muhammad Bilal was sent behind the bars for running an illegal petrol agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against both the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Rawal warned the violators to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.