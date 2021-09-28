UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Running Illegal Petrol Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:34 PM

Two arrested for running illegal petrol agency

The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Tuesday conducted raid and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Tuesday conducted raid and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Zakir Akbar and Azeem for operating illegal petrol agency.

The police recovered over 50 liters petrol and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Gas From

Recent Stories

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

5 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to ..

Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dub ..

Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Moscow, Hanoi View Drawing New Dividing Lines in A ..

Moscow, Hanoi View Drawing New Dividing Lines in Asia-Pacific as Counterproducti ..

2 minutes ago
 UNSC President Says 'Very Concerned' About North K ..

UNSC President Says 'Very Concerned' About North Korea's Ongoing Ballistic Missi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.