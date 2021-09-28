Two arrested for running illegal petrol agency

The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Tuesday conducted raid and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies on Tuesday conducted raid and arrested two accused.

According to a Police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Zakir Akbar and Azeem for operating illegal petrol agency.

The police recovered over 50 liters petrol and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.