Two arrested for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Wah Cantt. police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Sultan Afzal and Naveed for operating illegal petrol agencies.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession.

He said that the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Meanwhile, Punjab food Department and Taxila police while foiling a bid to smuggle wheat flour managed to recover 30 bags and arrested an accused namely Sardar Bahadur.

In another raid, Gungmandi police apprehended a person namely Asif for carrying fireworks items.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he added.