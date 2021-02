SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested two kite-sellers in the district.

According to police, SHO Rangpura police station Sub-Inspector Tahir Sajjad conducted a search operation against kite-sellers and arrested two men Maqsood and Sadeem.

Police also recovered 516kites from them and send the accused behind the bars.

