Two arrested for selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) -:District police during a crackdown arrested two persons for selling kites here on Sunday.

According to police, Sambrial police conducted a raid and arrested two kite sellers--Najam-ul-din and Usama Mobeen for selling kites. Police seized 165 kites and string rolls from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

