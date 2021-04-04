UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Selling Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Two arrested for selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) -:District police during a crackdown arrested two persons for selling kites here on Sunday.

According to police, Sambrial police conducted a raid and arrested two kite sellers--Najam-ul-din and Usama Mobeen for selling kites. Police seized 165 kites and string rolls from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

