UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Stabbing, Killing Transgender

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Two arrested for stabbing, killing transgender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two accused for stabbing and killing transgender, informed police spokesman.

The accused Ghulam Murtaza alias Inmol along with his accomplice Junaid had killed transgender Aamir.

The case of the incident was registered in the Race Course of the police station 3 days ago on the complaint of the nephew of the deceased.

Race course police arrested the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

SP Pothohar appreciated Race Course police for arresting the accused adding that all legal requirements will be met to convict the accused.

Every possible steps are being taken to ensure protection of life and property of the deprived sections of the society, he added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station All Race

Recent Stories

Flights' fares go up due to govt's super tax

Flights' fares go up due to govt's super tax

19 minutes ago
 PML-N releases Maryam Nawaz'a schedule for campaig ..

PML-N releases Maryam Nawaz'a schedule for campaign for upcoming by-polls

39 minutes ago
 U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorate ..

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorates 40 Years Of Inl Programs Wit ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp P ..

Vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp Photography and Superior Perfor ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To ..

Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To Debut on Upcom-ing Flagship P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.