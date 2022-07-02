Two arrested for stabbing, killing transgender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two accused for stabbing and killing transgender, informed police spokesman.

The accused Ghulam Murtaza alias Inmol along with his accomplice Junaid had killed transgender Aamir.

The case of the incident was registered in the Race Course of the police station 3 days ago on the complaint of the nephew of the deceased.

Race course police arrested the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

SP Pothohar appreciated Race Course police for arresting the accused adding that all legal requirements will be met to convict the accused.

Every possible steps are being taken to ensure protection of life and property of the deprived sections of the society, he added.