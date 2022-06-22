Two arrested for street crimes, Cash, gold ornaments, weapons recovered

Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, said the police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, said the police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Police have recovered Rs 24,000 cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and weapons from the accused who have been identified as Haroon and Abbas.

Police managed to recover cash, gold ornaments and weapons after identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of Pirwadhai police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.