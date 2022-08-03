Two arrested for street crimes; weapons, 25 mobiles recovered

Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash, 25 snatched mobiles and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash, 25 snatched mobiles and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

He informed that police arrested Irfan and Rehman while Irfan is a record holder. Both the accused during interrogation confessed their involvement in several crime incidents.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the performance of Mandra police, adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.