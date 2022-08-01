UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested For Street Crimes; Weapons, Cash Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

The Police on Monday arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Police on Monday arrested two members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered cash and weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the police recovered Rs 8,000 cash, and weapons from the accused who have been identified as Arbab and Mudassir.

On the basis of prior criminal record, the arrested were shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Westridge police, and said that whoever tried to deprive the citizens of their valuables would be dealt with iron hands.

