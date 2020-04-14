UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested For Supply Calves Meat In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

Two arrested for supply calves meat in Peshawar

On the directives of DC, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi on Tuesday conducted a raid and arrested two butchers who were selling out un-hygienic and contaminated calves meat in the market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of DC, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi on Tuesday conducted a raid and arrested two butchers who were selling out un-hygienic and contaminated calves meat in the market.

Afridi managed to arrest them from Pajgi Road and recovered 1000 kg un-hygienic calves meat from their possessions.

DC, Mohammal Ali Asghar, on a tip off, assigned Afridi to bust butcher's gang involved in selling out un-hygienic meat.

Afridi managed to dispose of 1000 kg calves meat.

DC, Peshawar has directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) for taking stern action against those involved in the selling of the meat of calves.

