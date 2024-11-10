Two Arrested For Tenancy Act Violations During Search Operation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Police have conducted search operation in the limit of R.A Bazaar, leading to the arrest of two individuals for violating the Tenancy Act.
According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
The two accused, identified as Latif and Shehryar, were taken into custody for failing to comply with tenancy regulations.
During these operation, police officers, Jawan, elite force, ladies police searched door to door and collected the data of houses, tenants, and asked questions to local citizens.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz stated that the purpose of these operations is to monitor criminal activities closely and bring lawbreakers to justice.
He emphasized that Rawalpindi Police is committed to protecting citizens' lives and property and maintaining law and order.
