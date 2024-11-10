Open Menu

Two Arrested For Tenancy Act Violations During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Two arrested for tenancy act violations during search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Police have conducted search operation in the limit of R.A Bazaar, leading to the arrest of two individuals for violating the Tenancy Act.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

The two accused, identified as Latif and Shehryar, were taken into custody for failing to comply with tenancy regulations.

During these operation, police officers, Jawan, elite force, ladies police searched door to door and collected the data of houses, tenants, and asked questions to local citizens.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz stated that the purpose of these operations is to monitor criminal activities closely and bring lawbreakers to justice.

He emphasized that Rawalpindi Police is committed to protecting citizens' lives and property and maintaining law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Nasir Criminals

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan