Two arrested for throwing acid on family members in Bhawal Nagar

(@imziishan)

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for throwing acid on family members in Qadirpur area in the jurisdiction of police station Farid City

BHAWAL NAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Police on Saturday arrested two persons for throwing acid on family members in Qadirpur area in the jurisdiction of police station Farid City.

According to the detail, the accused Muhammad Abbas along with his accomplice Jabir threw acid on his wife Salma Bibi, mother in law Bashiran Bibi, 7 years old Kiran and 3 years old Rehan over a domestic tussle.

The DPO personally visited the victim family and instantly constituted a five member police team headed by SP Investigation Naeemul Hasan to arrest the accused of sad incident.

The accused Muhammad Abbas and Jabir were arrested after conducting raids by police at various points.