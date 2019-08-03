UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On Family Members In Bhawal Nagar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 06:15 PM

Two arrested for throwing acid on family members in Bhawal Nagar

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for throwing acid on family members in Qadirpur area in the jurisdiction of police station Farid City

BHAWAL NAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two persons for throwing acid on family members in Qadirpur area in the jurisdiction of police station Farid City.

According to the detail, the accused Muhammad Abbas along with his accomplice Jabir threw acid on his wife Salma Bibi, mother in law Bashiran Bibi, 7 years old Kiran and 3 years old Rehan over a domestic tussle.

The DPO personally visited the victim family and instantly constituted a five member police team headed by SP Investigation Naeemul Hasan to arrest the accused of sad incident.

The accused Muhammad Abbas and Jabir were arrested after conducting raids by police at various points.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Family Sad

Recent Stories

Union Coop Distribute1000 gifts packs to Hajj pilg ..

15 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani for convening joint session of Parl ..

33 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes illega ..

34 seconds ago

Out-of-order hospital equipment to be repaired: Mi ..

38 seconds ago

European Parliament member calls for early settlem ..

40 seconds ago

Pakistan diaspora health initiative launched

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.