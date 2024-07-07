Open Menu

Two Arrested For Violating Marriage Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Two arrested for violating marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

Bani police conducted a raid and arrested Hamza and Riaz setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team, adding that crackdown would continue against such criminals.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Progress Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

19 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

20 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

20 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

20 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

20 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

20 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

20 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan