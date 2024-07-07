Two Arrested For Violating Marriage Laws
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.
Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.
Bani police conducted a raid and arrested Hamza and Riaz setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
The SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team, adding that crackdown would continue against such criminals.
