Two arrested; four motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered motorcycles, a rickshaw and cash from their possession.

According to a press release by the DPO office, acting on a tip-off, a team of the Satellite Town police station raided and nabbed Ali Hassan and his accomplice Imran who were wanted in seven cases of robbery, attempted murder and motorcycle theft.

The police recovered four motorcycles, a rickshaw, Rs 539,000 in cash and two pistols from them. An investigation is ongoing.