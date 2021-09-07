UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested, Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two arrested, four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police team under the supervision of SHO arrested two accused namely Anis Nawaz and Ahmed Iqbal, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Ann ..

Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Announced This Week

8 minutes ago
 SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

34 minutes ago
 Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

38 minutes ago
 Analysis: &#039;Principles of the 50&#039;, a huma ..

Analysis: &#039;Principles of the 50&#039;, a human-centric methodology

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan has separate system for rich and poor, sa ..

Pakistan has separate system for rich and poor, says PM

50 minutes ago
 NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.