Two arrested, four stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police team under the supervision of SHO arrested two accused namely Anis Nawaz and Ahmed Iqbal, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them.