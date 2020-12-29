Two arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two suspects and recovered hashish from their possession in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during checking conducted by a police patrolling party on road, two persons were taken into custody.

The police recovered 2,100 grams hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Abdul Salam and Jana.

The police have registered case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.