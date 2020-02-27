Two arrested, hashish recovered in Peshawar

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered arrested two smugglers near motorway toll plaza and recovered 2.4 kilogram hashish from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered arrested two smugglers near motorway toll plaza and recovered 2.4 kilogram hashish from their possession.

According to ANF, the recovery was made from a flying coach en route to Rawalpindi from Peshawar.

The smugglers were identified as Muhammad Risaalat and Alamgeer Khan. Case has been registered against the arrested under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations are underway.