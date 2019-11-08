Two arrested in crackdown against hoarders in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration arrested the owners of two godowns in a crackdown against hoarders here on Friday.

The crackdown against hoarders in the district has been launched on the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman along with Rationing Controller (RC), Aftab Omar conducted raids on the godowns of flour mills on Charsadda Road and other localities.

During the raid they also checked the stock of wheat and flour and arrested the owners of two godowns for hoarding of flour.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara also checked different shops and godowns and ensured the supply of flour to the people on the officially fixed rate.