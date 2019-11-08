Two arrested in crackdown against wheat flour hoarders

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Following instruction issued by provincial government and Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the district administration carried out a crackdown against wheat flour hoarders in the district.

Spokesman district administration said on Friday that the administration inspected several flour mills and storages and arrested two persons for hoarding flour. The confiscated flour was later supplied to the market.

Meanwhile, AC Peshawar, Sara Rehman and Ration Controller, Aftab Umar also paid surprise visits to flour mills and go-downs on Charsadda Road and inspected the stock of flour and wheat in mills.

They directed the flour mill owners to increase the time period of wheat crushing so as to supply sufficient wheat flour to the market. The officers also directed the go-down owners to avoid storage of flour and make sure in time supply to the market to facilitate the consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Ashghar had also warned flour mills and go-down owners of stern action in case of storage of wheat flour and said the hoarders would be dealt with iron hands.