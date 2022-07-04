Two arrested in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Two accused were arrested for allegedly killing a woman and a man at tehsil Shabqadar in Charsadda district on Monday.

Taking strong notice of the doubled murder case by District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Sohail Khalid, the Shabqadar police raided on a house, arrested accused Jamsheed Khan and Zarlal for allegedly killing a woman and a man through automatic weapons.

Later, the accused confessed their crime before the investigators. Further investigation was underway after registering of a case against the accused.