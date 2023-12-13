Open Menu

Two Arrested In Drug Peddling Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two suspects involved in drug peddling were apprehended in a drug operation within the precincts of the Rizvia Society police station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Two suspects involved in drug peddling were apprehended in a drug operation within the precincts of the Rizvia Society police station.

According to the spokesperson of District Central Police, the individuals were wanted by the Rizvia Society police in connection with their alleged involvement in drug trafficking, operating discreetly within the vicinity.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Hunain Mustafa and Muhammad Saleem.

During the arrest, 130 grams of hashish and cash were seized from the possession of the apprehended suspect Hunain, while suspect Saleem was found carrying 110 grams of hashish along with cash.

The cases against the arrested suspects have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, and the suspects have been handed over to investigative authorities for further interrogation.

