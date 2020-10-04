UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested In Girl Molestation Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Two arrested in girl molestation case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two men involved in molestation of a seven-years-old girl in Layyah.

According to the police spokesman, mother of the victim said that brothers of her son-in-law were involved in the crime. Police station Pir Jhugi immediately took action after registering the FIR against the accused. Both the accused are in the police custody now.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

3 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.