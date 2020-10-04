Two arrested in girl molestation case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two men involved in molestation of a seven-years-old girl in Layyah.

According to the police spokesman, mother of the victim said that brothers of her son-in-law were involved in the crime. Police station Pir Jhugi immediately took action after registering the FIR against the accused. Both the accused are in the police custody now.